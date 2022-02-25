Tejasswi Prakash resumes 'Naagin 6' shoot after returning from Goa

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash, who had jetted off to Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to shoot for a music video, returned to Mumbai and headed straight to the sets of 'Naagin 6' to resume her shooting.

Tejasswi has always maintained that her attitude towards her work comitments has been - 'Work is worship.'

Tejasswi said, "I'm missing taking a break and who would want to leave Goa. But honestly, it's good to be working and I'm so glad that I'm blessed to be hoping from one set to another. In fact even though I'm out of Bigg Boss I feel like I'm still around cameras all the time but no complaints as I love my work."

Tejasswi is leading the sixth instalment of 'Naagin' and so far, the show has amassed a lot of love from the fans. In fact, 'Naagin 6' toppled over some of the daily soaps that have had a very good run on the TRP list and the show has taken over the second spot on the BARC charts with a 4.2 rating.

Tejasswi bagged 'Naagin 6' even before stepping out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:48 PM IST