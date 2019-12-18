Tehseen Poonawalla: I wasn't cut out for 'Bigg Boss', my battles are for the soul of India

It was soon after his entry in the Bigg Boss house that ace news analyst Tehseen Poonawalla realized that he is not cut out for the show. In fact, he felt that his contribution was needed elsewhere in the world.

"I remember when I had a fight with Siddharth Shukla, I asked Devoleena, who was then in the house that what was I doing? I told her that I was not cut out for these things. My battles are larger ones ...For the soul of India," he says.

In fact, the news analyst has been involved in two big protests from the time he has come out of the show.

"Actually I have been on the streets since I came out. From protesting against some insensitive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi to the economy and onions and now leading the student's protests against the recent Citizenship Amendment Act. It's been a very busy time. Apart from this, I am also fighting my various constitutional cases in the Supreme Court including against the Citizenship Amendment Act. I have challenged this action in the Supreme Court," he says.