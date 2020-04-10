'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma' actor Tanmay Vakaria's building sealed after residents tested positive for COVID-19

'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah' actor Tanmay Vakaria aka Bagha's building has been sealed after three residents tested positive for coronavirus. The actor who lives in Kandivali West has revealed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been closely monitoring his building.
Actors Sakshi Tanwar, Shushant Singh and Shivin Narang's buildings were also sealed by BMC after the residents tested positive for COVID-19. Tanmay Vakaria's building in Mumbai has been sealed after three residents were found positive for the virus. The actor also revealed that the people who were tested positive have no travel history. All the three patients are currently being treated in Andheri's Seven Hills Hospital. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Tanmay Vakaria said, "The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday. Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises."
After the number of positive coronavirus cases surged in the city, BMC on Tuesday had said that the city has reached the stage of community transmission. The civic body had revealed that the fresh cases that were emerging had no travel history nor contacts with other patients.
Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly infection in the city to 65, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Seventy-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country's financial capital to 775, the civic body said.
Six patients were discharged after recovery, it said. So far 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city. Mumbai is one of the hotspots of COVID-19 as a large number of people tested positive on the city and the civic body has created 381 containment zones to contain the spread of the virus.
Inputs from Agencies.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)