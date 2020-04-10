'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma' actor Tanmay Vakaria's building sealed after residents tested positive for COVID-19

After the number of positive coronavirus cases surged in the city, BMC on Tuesday had said that the city has reached the stage of community transmission. The civic body had revealed that the fresh cases that were emerging had no travel history nor contacts with other patients.

Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly infection in the city to 65, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Seventy-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country's financial capital to 775, the civic body said.

Six patients were discharged after recovery, it said. So far 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city. Mumbai is one of the hotspots of COVID-19 as a large number of people tested positive on the city and the civic body has created 381 containment zones to contain the spread of the virus.

