Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Jethaa Lal has pre-Holi fun with Tapu Sena and others

Jethaa Lal is full of josh to celebrate Holi and enters the Club House for a meeting with a water gun in hand. He plans to surprise the committee members by indulging in some pre-Holi fun.

However, since he is perennially late, he finds the Club House empty and the meeting over. Tapu Sena watches Jethaa Lal enter the Club House with a water gun and decides to follow him with their own water guns.