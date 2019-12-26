Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma: Dal dhokli saves the day, Jethaa Lal lives up to his word

Mumbai: One nightmare after another, first Iyer and then Jethaa Lal himself dream of the worst about Jethaa Lal not keeping his promise of cooking authentic Gujarati dinner for Iyer’s boss. However thankfully, those were just dreams and viewers will see in the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that Jethaa Lal is going to surprise everyone big time! With no help in sight, Jethaa Lal goes to work with a long face, but little does he know that it is here at Gada Electronics that he will finally find a solution to his problem.

Seeing the troubled look on his face, Nattu Kaka and Bagha enquire with Jethaa Lal the the reason for it. After Jethaa Lal has finished explaining about the promise he has made to Babeetta and Iyer about cooking an authentic Gujarati meal, they both inform him that they know all about cooking an authentic meal. This brings back the life into Jethaa Lal’s face and without wasting a moment they assemble all the ingredients for preparing the famous Gujarati ‘Dal Dhokli’.