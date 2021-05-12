Tappu Ke Papa: 'Taarak Mehta...' actor Bhavya Gandhi loses father due to COVID-19

Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who's best known for playing Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', lost his father on Tuesday.
Bhavya's father Vinod Gandhi passed away after losing his battle with COVID-19.
The actor confirmed the news to indiaexpress.com, on Wednesday, and revealed that his father was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.
Vinod, who was reportedly a builder by profession, was hospitalised for over 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. He was on ventilator support.
He is survived by his sons and wife.
Bhavya shot to fame from the popular Sab TV sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. He quit the show in 2017 to explore new opportunities.
Last month, as many as 4 members of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including actor Kush Shah who plays the role of Goli.
Producer Asit Kumarr Modi, in an interview, revealed that they had conducted RT-PCR/Antigen tests on the entire crew as per the 'Break the Chain' guidelines and instructions of the Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC).
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 2,33,40,938.
