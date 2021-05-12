Tappu Ke Papa: 'Taarak Mehta...' actor Bhavya Gandhi loses father due to COVID-19

Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who's best known for playing Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', lost his father on Tuesday.

Bhavya's father Vinod Gandhi passed away after losing his battle with COVID-19.

The actor confirmed the news to indiaexpress.com, on Wednesday, and revealed that his father was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Vinod, who was reportedly a builder by profession, was hospitalised for over 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. He was on ventilator support.

He is survived by his sons and wife.