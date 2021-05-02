Tannaz Irani replaced 'abruptly' in 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'; Kishwer Merchant, Gautam Rode and others react

Actor Tannaz Irani was has claimed that she was replaced in the Television series 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' after she expressed concerns over outdoor shoot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has said that she has been ousted from the show without any discussion and was informed about the same over a 'random call.'

Sharing a video of a leading daily's headline about the development, Tannaz wrote: "SHOCKING NEWS

TO BE TOLD YOU ARE REPLACED!

OVER A PHONE CALL?!

If I had to do the same as an actor because I got a better roll and better price somewhere else I would have been labelled

AN UNPROFESSIONAL ACTOR

Isn't it?

Why? Why? Are Actors treated this way?"