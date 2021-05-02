Tannaz Irani replaced 'abruptly' in 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'; Kishwer Merchant, Gautam Rode and others react

Actor Tannaz Irani was has claimed that she was replaced in the Television series 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' after she expressed concerns over outdoor shoot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has said that she has been ousted from the show without any discussion and was informed about the same over a 'random call.'
Sharing a video of a leading daily's headline about the development, Tannaz wrote: "SHOCKING NEWS
TO BE TOLD YOU ARE REPLACED!
OVER A PHONE CALL?!
If I had to do the same as an actor because I got a better roll and better price somewhere else I would have been labelled
AN UNPROFESSIONAL ACTOR
Isn't it?
Why? Why? Are Actors treated this way?"
According to the news report, Tannaz had expressed her reservations about travelling to Goa - amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic -- for the shoot of the show. After this, the makers allegedly replaced her without any further discussion.
While Tannaz has expressed disappointment, several Television actors have come out to support her.
Mouli Ganguly commented, "U can't ask question to the producer or channel unless are thr blue eyed baby ....that's how sadly television industry operates ..no mutual respect or understanding for senior talented actors."
Tannaz's sister-in-law wrote, "Health and family first.... nothing is more important. God bless."
"It's sad that even after the pandemic it has not taught them the value of a human life. The treatment badly needs to change. Actors are not a tissue paper. Respect first. And Tanaaz on your part you are right. Safety first. Stay safe. And Value yourself," commented Vahbiz Dorabjee.
Kishwer Merchant's comment read: "This is how they are .. humanity in India is over .. and these guys always want to blame actors and have one sided contracts !!! Majority of the people in Goa are covid positive .. so yes u have full rights to ask questions.. you and your family 1st always, at least this is what the pandemic has taught me !!!"