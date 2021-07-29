Taimur Ali Khan's special surprise leaves 'Nana' Randhir Kapoor teary-eyed

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor will appear as a special guest on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' this weekend.
In the special episode which has already been shot, Randhir Kapoor will be stunned to see the performances of the contestants. However, one thing which will win his heart is his grandson Taimur Ali Khan's surprise gift.
According to reports, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur sends a special hand-made greeting card for Randhir Kapoor. "I love you, Nana. Take Care," the message on the card reads.
The veteran actor will be left teary-eyed at this cute gesture as he said, "Thank you very much for sharing this with me, thank you very much. After the shoot, I will directly go and meet him."
He also said that he loves Taimur more than his daughters Kareena and Karisma. "Just like how every grandparent loves their grandkids more (asal se zyada sood pasand hai), similarly, I love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. Because they are my grandkids," he said.
Also, according to one of the promos shared by the channel on social media, Randhir Kapoor can be heard saying he is excited to be back as a guest on the reality show.
It may be mentioned that last week, actress Karisma Kapoor graced the sets of the show.
Meanwhile, 'Indian Idol 12' is preparing for its grand finale. However, the dates for the same have not been announced yet.
The race to win the trophy is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, and Sayli Kamble.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)