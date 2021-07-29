Taimur Ali Khan's special surprise leaves 'Nana' Randhir Kapoor teary-eyed

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor will appear as a special guest on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' this weekend.

In the special episode which has already been shot, Randhir Kapoor will be stunned to see the performances of the contestants. However, one thing which will win his heart is his grandson Taimur Ali Khan's surprise gift.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur sends a special hand-made greeting card for Randhir Kapoor. "I love you, Nana. Take Care," the message on the card reads.

The veteran actor will be left teary-eyed at this cute gesture as he said, "Thank you very much for sharing this with me, thank you very much. After the shoot, I will directly go and meet him."