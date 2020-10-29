Taarak Mehta's Jethalal grooves with Malaika Arora on India’s Best Dancer

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment’s dance reality television series – India’s Best Dancer (IBD) will host Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s iconic daily comedy show – Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (TMKOC) entire team on this Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm, on Sony TV.
Hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and actor – Malaika Arora, choreographers - Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as the show’s judges, India’s Best Dancer will celebrate the completion of TMKOC’s 3000 Happysodes last month.
IBD will see some moves from the residents of Gokuldhaam Society, each of whom has a unique style and persona.
The two parts episode will be dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s journey of over the last 12 years and will celebrate its success with music, dance and of course, comedy!
