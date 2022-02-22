'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' to now stream on Netflix

Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s animated show 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' (TMKCC) will be available to stream on Netflix from February 24, 2022.

The animated series is based on India’s renowned show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) and has aired two seasons on TV since 2021. The animated series too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in comic avatars and is a major hit with the kids.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.

“It is becoming more and more evident that so long as the content is great, it can be seamlessly adapted across mediums. Last month, a report by Amazon revealed 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as the most searched TV show in Hindi on its Fire TV Device. Now, the show’s animated version, 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will be available to our viewers on OTT. We’re glad that our viewers especially, kids will get to enjoy 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' on OTT as well,” said Asit Kumarr Modi, creator and author, TMKOC.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest running daily comedy shows and most of its characters are household names in India and many other countries. First aired in 2008, the show is running in its 14th year with over 3300 episodes.

TMKOC aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences' perception towards societal issues through comedy.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:17 PM IST