Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Sena cheer for over 1000 children participating in Olympics in the city

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s much loved young bunch, Tapu sena graced the 23rd Special Olympics held on 22nd November at Priyadarshini Park, Malabar Hill. Organised by International Association of Lions Club, District 3231 A1, and Federation of Maharashtra Stationery Manufacturers & Traders Association, the event had over 1000 special children from across 29 schools in the city. Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Asit Kumarr Modi were the Guests of Honour and Mansukhbhai Mandaviya, Minister of State, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India was the Special Chief Guest for the event.

First organised in 1996, with 125 students participating, the event has grown over the years and saw a record 1000 kids in action in its 23rd year. There were a total of 116 disciplines, with 58 each for boys and girls including athletics, track and field and ball games.

Tapu sena was specially invited for the occasion and were seen egging on the children. Later they felicitated the winners and participated with the children in their celebrations.

“It was just mind blowing to be a part of this very special event. The organisers wanted us to encourage the children, but I think it is them who have inspired and encouraged us to achieve more in our lives. This just touches a very special place in your heart and will remain in our memories for a long time,” says Azhar Shaikh who plays the role of Pinku in the show.

“During the progress of the day, we – Tapu sena were taking shelter under a tree. There were a couple of blind children sitting next to us and they did not know who we are. Yet, one of them just recognized Gogi by identifying his voice! We were so very surprised and touched to know how someone without sight still could recognise us. We are all very glad that to have been part of the event,” says Kush Shah who plays the role of Goli.

“The energy and enthusiasm of these kids has left us spellbound. It is incredible what people can achieve if they put their hearts and minds into it. We will definitely take back a lot from these kids than what they will take from us. It is very humbling to be in the presence of such super achievers. We feel we have a lot to achieve in life looking at these super special kids,” concludes Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tapu.