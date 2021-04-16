Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli and 3 others test positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

As many as 4 members of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including actor Kush Shah who plays the role of Goli.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi, in an interview, revealed that they had conducted RT-PCR/Antigen tests on the entire crew as per the 'Break the Chain' guidelines and instructions of the Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC).

"According to those (new) guidelines we had to take everyone’s RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them as they were showing some symptoms while being tested," Modi told Aaj tak.

"We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe," he added.