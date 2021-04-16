Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli and 3 others test positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

As many as 4 members of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including actor Kush Shah who plays the role of Goli.
Producer Asit Kumarr Modi, in an interview, revealed that they had conducted RT-PCR/Antigen tests on the entire crew as per the 'Break the Chain' guidelines and instructions of the Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC).
"According to those (new) guidelines we had to take everyone’s RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them as they were showing some symptoms while being tested," Modi told Aaj tak.
"We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe," he added.
The creator also said that they have banked episodes for a week and will decide the future course of the shoot after having a discussion with the channel and actors.
"We have not thought or planned of going out for shooting yet. But later we have to think about what to do because the artistes and the production team should also agree as everyone’s safety is of utmost importance. The option of going out to shoot is good but that too has to be decided thoughtfully because the workers who are on daily wages will suffer a lot. We currently have banked episodes for a week and then let’s see what we’ll decide," he said.
For the unversed, Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that films, TV serials and advertisement shoots will be halted in the state as part of the fresh guidelines to curb the coronavirus cases.
Under the 'Break The Chain' order announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the guidelines will be implemented throughout the state from 8 PM on Wednesday to 7 AM on May 1.
The current order has put a stop to shootings that were underway with precautions like mandatory frequent testing and avoiding scenes with large crowds.
