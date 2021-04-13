Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This is how much Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and other actors charge per episode

Film Productions Private Limited’s show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been one of the longest-running shows on television. The makers of this popular sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020.

While actress Disha Vakani, who played the iconic character of Daya Ben, has been missing from the show, actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha and others are still part of the comedy series.

According to a report by Jansatta, Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal is the highest paid actor. He charges Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.

Here's how much other members of the show charge per episode:

Shailesh Lodha - Tarak Mehta: Rs 1 lakh per episode

Munmun Dutta aka Babita: Rs 35,000 to 50,000 per episode

Amit Bhatt who plays Champak Lal: Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per episode

Mandar Chandwadkar - Aatma Ram Bhide: Rs 80,000 per episode.