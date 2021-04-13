Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This is how much Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and other actors charge per episode

Film Productions Private Limited’s show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been one of the longest-running shows on television. The makers of this popular sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020.
While actress Disha Vakani, who played the iconic character of Daya Ben, has been missing from the show, actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha and others are still part of the comedy series.
According to a report by Jansatta, Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal is the highest paid actor. He charges Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.
Here's how much other members of the show charge per episode:
Shailesh Lodha - Tarak Mehta: Rs 1 lakh per episode
Munmun Dutta aka Babita: Rs 35,000 to 50,000 per episode
Amit Bhatt who plays Champak Lal: Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per episode
Mandar Chandwadkar - Aatma Ram Bhide: Rs 80,000 per episode.
Recently, the show’s producer Asit Modi opened up on actor Disha Vakani’s comeback.
The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade, however, time and again, the viewers have expressed disappointment over Dayaben’s long absence from the show.
Amid criticism from the audience about the content of the show and the absence of Dayaben, one of the most popular characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Modi has appealed to the audience to understand the situation and revealed that just like everyone else, he too is eagerly waiting to see Dayaben again on the show.
The producer has said that he understands the sentiments of the fans, but also mentioned that a few things are not possible amid the pandemic and the audience will have to support him for the next 2-3 months.
