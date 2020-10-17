Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal's search for a companion continues during lockdown

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s most eligible bachelor venting out his desire to get married despite the lockdown. After Champakklal has called the Mahila Mandal and heard out each one of them, he then calls Popatlal. Patrakar by profession, the lockdown has transformed Popatlal to becoming a fulltime bawarchi too. Of course, in his otherwise routine life he had to cook for himself but at least back then, he had the choice of eating out, and meeting with colleagues and other people. However now, being stuck at home, his everyday routine has made him want a companion like never before.

The mundane monotony of everyday household tasks has made Popatlal crave for a life companion like never before. Right from sweeping and swabbing the floor to cooking and watching TV alone, it is making him long for someone to share his time with. He explains to Champakklal that he is okay with taking care of all the chores by himself, but doing it just for him is making his life very dull and tasteless. Even his work has stalled and whatever little he has to do, he does from home leaving him with no other way to socialize with anyone new. After hearing him out Champakklal, feels bad for Popatlal. He decides that something needs to be done immediately, and not just for Popatlal but for everyone in Gokuldhaam Society.

Does Champakklal have a plan? Does he know how to brighten up everybody's day and lift the dark cloud hovering above? There's much to see and learn from the next few episodes and while all this may sound tragic, Gokuldhaam Society's equation with tragedy almost always converts into unexpected incidents of comedy.