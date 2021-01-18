Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New bride? Yes, but not Popatlal's

Jan 18, 2021: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see a completely jumbled up situation with regards to Popatlal’s new bride. Midways through the flawlessly executed welcome party for the newly married couple, the bride’s husband shows up along with the bride’s parents! Gokuldhaam Society is in shock, and the dancing and celebrations come to an abrupt halt. While everyone was busy congratulating the girl and Popatlal, her parents and husband took some time before the reality of the celebrations could sink in. But when they do, they ask everyone to stop the celebrations and demand an explanation.
Turns out the girl, her parents and her husband are actually Babeetta and Iyer’s guests. However, unfortunately, on the night that they turn up in Gokuldhaam Society, Babeetta and Iyer are not at home. Since it is very late in the night, they knock on Popatlal’s door, a floor above, and explain to him their dilemma. Being the gentleman that he is, Popatlal offers them to spend the night at his house and wait for Babeetta and Iyer to return the next day, which they do. However, this misunderstanding has put Gokuldhaamwasis in a most awkward position.
A simple misunderstanding has snowballed into an embarrassing situation of epic proportions. And everyone is wondering as to why Popatlal was even accepting their wishes when he isn't even married!