Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New bride? Yes, but not Popatlal's

Turns out the girl, her parents and her husband are actually Babeetta and Iyer’s guests. However, unfortunately, on the night that they turn up in Gokuldhaam Society, Babeetta and Iyer are not at home. Since it is very late in the night, they knock on Popatlal’s door, a floor above, and explain to him their dilemma. Being the gentleman that he is, Popatlal offers them to spend the night at his house and wait for Babeetta and Iyer to return the next day, which they do. However, this misunderstanding has put Gokuldhaamwasis in a most awkward position.