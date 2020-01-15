Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal dismantles Bhide’s ancestral almirah for Lohri bonfire

Jethaa Lal, who had forgotten to arrange the firewood for the Lohri bonfire, was making desperate last minute efforts to get the firewood arranged. Finally he manages to arrange the firewood with the help of Bagha and Nattu Kaka and the Lohri celebrations happen as planned. The following day when Bhide goes on to check on his almirah, he is shocked to find out that it is no longer there.

Suspecting that Jethaa Lal had forgotten to arrange firewood and had dismantled his almirah for the Lohri bonfire, Bhide is livid and confronts him. An emotional Bhide looks at the ashes from the Lohri bonfire reminiscing his beloved hand-me-down almirah.

Will Bhide be able to forgive Jethaa Lal for the indiscretion? Or is there another twist to the tale? Needless to say, the entire debacle will take wildly humorous turns and leave viewers cracking up. But to find out what really happened, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.