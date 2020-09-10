Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Goli gifts himself to Bhide

Ganeshotsav 2020 in Gokuldhaam Society went off pretty well and the Rangarang Karyakram was a big hit this year, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Tapu sena did a brilliant job with the arrangements but looks like they are planning to up the ante this year. Post Rangarang Karyakram, Tapu sena has gone a step further and decided to surprise everyone with gifts! And while for everyone else in Gokuldhaam Society they present the gifts as gifts usually are, but for their beloved teacher – Bhide, it’s going to a BIG surprise! Or shall we call it shock?

The young bunch, including Sonu, has decided to prank their favourite teacher. Unlike everyone else in Gokuldhaam Society who have received regular-sized gifts, Master Bhide receives a GIGANTIC BOX from Tapu sena. Bhide is taken aback seeing the size of the box but nevertheless, on the insistence of Tapu sena attempts to open it as they all wait eagerly around him to see his reaction. And just when he reaches the box, Goli POPS out of it making Bhide jump away with shock.

Madhavi, who’s standing just a few feet away can’t help herself and has a hearty laugh along with the rest of the children.