Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society celebrates Lohri with 'Panga' actor Jassie Gill

In the upcoming episode – Lohri special, of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), residents of Gokuldham Society celebrate a memorable Lohri with Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill. Invited as a special guest by Tapu sena to be part of the first ever Lohri celebrations at Gokuldham Society, making a grand Punjabi entry on a tractor, Jassie Gill had its residents sway to some of his popular numbers. He also sung a special Lohri song, much to the delight of the Sodhis who were to fly to Punjab for Lohri, but had to cancel due to bad weather.
Earlier, the residents of Gokuldham Society had decided to celebrate Lohri for the first time after seeing a dejected Roshan Singh Sodhi and his family return from the airport.
Everyone chipped in to help with the coordination for the celebrations to make the Sodhis feel at home. Tapu sena then pulled off a surprise by inviting the very popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill as the special guest for the festivities.
It was a memorable evening for all residents as they got to witness firsthand the pomp and gaiety of Lohri, as is celebrated in Punjab. The merriments, colors, folk songs and dancing that marks Lohri was brought out in full fervor by Jassie Gill’s presence.
Tune in to watch the very special episode with Jassie Gill who stars in the movie ‘Panga’ opposite Kangana Ranaut, releasing on 24th January 2020. Do watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)