Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society celebrates Lohri with 'Panga' actor Jassie Gill

In the upcoming episode – Lohri special, of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), residents of Gokuldham Society celebrate a memorable Lohri with Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill. Invited as a special guest by Tapu sena to be part of the first ever Lohri celebrations at Gokuldham Society, making a grand Punjabi entry on a tractor, Jassie Gill had its residents sway to some of his popular numbers. He also sung a special Lohri song, much to the delight of the Sodhis who were to fly to Punjab for Lohri, but had to cancel due to bad weather.