Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society’s residents undergo COVID-19 tests; see pics

Residents of Gokuldhaam Society are being tested for Coronavirus after Abdul was found to show COVID-19 symptoms. Everyone is anxious about whether they too have contracted it. Meanwhile, Abdul has been isolated in the Society’s Club House. The municipal officials visit the Society to sanitize it and also test Abdul along with the rest of its residents. Everyone co-operates with the procedures and follows all the safety measures and the guidelines advised by the Government.
