Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam society is sealed, officials sanitize the society

The current episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has reached a nerve-wracking situation where the residents of Gokuldhaam Society are extremely anxious and worried about their own safety. This time, it’s neither the threat of robbery nor a case of kidnapping that is a cause of their worry. Moreover, they can’t come together in a troupe to solve the issue on hand but are instead caged in their own homes to deal with this invisible enemy.

Gokuldhaam’s residents have come in contact with Abdul who is suspected to be infected with Coronavirus. And there is fear amongst them about the virus having already transmitted to anyone in the Society. Although, none of them are showing any symptoms, it’s an alarming situation.

Bhide does the right thing by locking the society gate so nobody either enters or exits from the society compound, thus controlling the possible spread of virus. Municipality officials, upon intimation, take quick action by sealing off the society and conducting cleaning and sanitization of the premises. The healthcare staff rushes to the site to examine the residents. In the upcoming episodes, Gokuldhaam Society’s residents are being checked for their temperatures and pulse rates.