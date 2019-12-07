Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From bar to bus, Champakk Lal’s woes continue

In the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) without his spectacles Champakk Lal is having a rough day.

After getting almost kidnapped and robbed of his gold chain, he lands up in the company of a drunken stranger who takes Champakk Lal to a bar instead of his home.

Realising his mistake, Champakk Lal stumbles out of the bar, of course because of his poor eyesight, in the hope of finding help. Unfortunately for him, people who he is coming across are not only not helping him, instead are also exploiting him. And this is exactly what happens next.

As he strays into the street, he runs into a few students who instead of feeling sorry for an old man in trouble, instead decide to make most of the opportunity. Giving him the impression that they would help him raise some money to get back home, they ask him to hold a placard asking for help. Only that, when they collect enough money from the passers-by, they themselves run away with the collected dough leaving Champakk Lal with the placard. Realising that he has yet again been scammed, he begins to call out for help.

Finally, a man hears him and informs him that he knows where Gokuldham Society is. This man with all good intent, asks him to board a bus that would take him to his destination. Left with little choice and the hope that the bus will take him to Gokuldham, Champakk Lal boards the bus.

Does this mean that Champakk Lal’s trying times are over? Will he finally reach home? Or has Champakk Lal been scammed again? What if he has boarded the wrong bus? Whatever happens next whether for better or worse, viewers can count on enjoying every bit of all that is to come.

And to find that out watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.