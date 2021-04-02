'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' director responds to fan who said 'show is terrible now'

Film Productions Private Limited’s show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been one of the longest-running shows on television. The makers of this popular sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020.
However, a fan recently took to social media to call out director Malav Rajda for the 'deteriorating quality' of the show.
Reacting to a post by 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' diector, a user commented: "No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now."
Rajda had a graceful response to the disgruntled fan and he replied, "ok point noted" and added a folded hand emoji.
The fan then added, "@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You’re doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal."
Last year, in a special podcast with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Dilip Joshi had said that the writers of TMKOC suffer the most as they are under pressure to deliver episodes every day, which has an impact on their writing skills.
Joshi said, “When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.”
“Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he added.