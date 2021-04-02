'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' director responds to fan who said 'show is terrible now'

Film Productions Private Limited’s show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been one of the longest-running shows on television. The makers of this popular sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020.

However, a fan recently took to social media to call out director Malav Rajda for the 'deteriorating quality' of the show.

Reacting to a post by 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' diector, a user commented: "No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now."

Rajda had a graceful response to the disgruntled fan and he replied, "ok point noted" and added a folded hand emoji.

The fan then added, "@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You’re doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal."