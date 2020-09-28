Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Borrowing sugar from Babeetta lands Jethaalal in trouble with Bapuji

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is an outright laughter riot. The hysteric comedy of errors will make viewers shed tears of joy! The plot revolves around Jethaalal and his innocent attempt to meet Babeetta ji which turns into a fiasco of sorts. While preparing tea, Jethaalal realizes that they are out of sugar. So he goes to Abdul’s shop to buy some but Abdul has only one pack left which Babeetta has ordered for. That’s it! Everything goes downhill from here and Jethaalal lands up facing the wrath of his father – Champakklal over tea.

When Abdul informs about Babeetta having already ordered the packet of sugar, Jethaalal’s eyes light up. He offers Abdul to deliver the packet to Babeetta himself and tells him that he’ll then borrow some from her. Seeing the ingenuity of the idea, Abdul agrees and lets Jethaalal take the packet. Once at Babeetta’s house, Jethaalal loses track of time. He tries to tease Iyer over the benefits of tea instead of coffee which both Babeetta and Iyer are used to consuming. Boasting of being a specialist in preparing Rajwadi tea, Jethaalal completely forgets that he has kept a teapot on the flame back at home.

Champakklal smells something burning and ventures into the kitchen to find that a vessel has completely burnt and is black with soot. The overpowering odour adds to the disaster and seeing this, a raging mad Champakklal yells out for Jethaalal. Jethaalal, who’s chatting with Babeetta and has lost all sense of time and place, gets a jolt on hearing his Bapuji’s call.

What do you think will happen next? Will it be humiliation by father in front of Babeetta or a smooth escape from the scene? We all know Jethaalal and his way with the words but will it help him this time too?

