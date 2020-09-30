'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Priya Ahuja tests positive for COVID-19

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Priya Ahuja has tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing the same on social media, the actor has urged her fans to not take the novel coronavirus lightly.

The actor, who plays the role of reporter Rita Shrivastav in the popular show, wrote: "It's my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID positive. I'm asymptotic, I'm doing okay! I'm following instructions provided by doctors and BMC. I'm in home quarantine. Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days, get yourself tested please."

"I haven't been shooting and was at home all this while, still got this virus.. keep yourself safe and don't forget to wear the mask. Don't take it lightly. And please do keep me and my lil one in your prayers," she added.