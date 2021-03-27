'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha not on talking terms

Film Productions Private Limited’s show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has been one of the longest-running shows on television. The makers of this popular sitcom celebrated a successful run of over 3100 episodes in 2020.

While the show faced its major crisis after the OG Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's exit, it is now reported that its lead actors Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and his onscreen friend Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta are not on good terms in real life.

According to a report in Koimoi, a source informed that the two actors are not on speaking terms due to an unknown rift. However, they are highly professional when it comes to their work and do not let personal grudges show onscreen.

The source said, “Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha restrict themselves from speaking to each other. They come, shoot their scenes together and head straight back to their vanity van. There remain some unknown rifts of the past that both aren’t willing to work upon.”

It further added, “Both Shailesh Lodha as well as Dilip Joshi are highly professional. Their way of working will never let you believe that they don’t converse in real life. But the situation is quite opposite in real life. They don’t even smile at each other anymore. It’s just purely work.”

On a related note, TMKOC is being turned into an animated series. In April, the channel Sony Yay will showcase the animated series of the show, bringing back the popular characters Jethaalal, Daya, Bapuji and Tapu and company in a toon avatar.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" first aired in July 2008 and has been running on television since then. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma".

The show revolves around a society named Gokuldham, where families of all faiths stay together and solve their day-to-day problems as a unit but with a twist of humour.