'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Samay Shah aka Gogi attacked by a gang outside his Mumbai residence

Television actor Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi in popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was allegedly abused and threatened by a gang outside his Mumbai residence.
According to a report by Spotboye, Shah registered a complaint at the Borivali police station.
The incident has reportedly occurred thrice by one unknown man who was accompanied by others.
Shah took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of the CCTV footage showing the perpetrator.
He wrote, “This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me randomly for no reason, I have no idea who is he? what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that I will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thank you.”
Samay's mother Neema Shah told the entertainment portal "I can't tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest."
After the complaint was filed, police have initiated a probe.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 3000 episodes last month. Samay expressed his joy of working on the show and how he loved being part of the Tapu Sena.
He said, "Gokuldhaam Society is home to us. There wasn't a single day over the last 3000 episodes when we didn't enjoy our work. If I were to express how I feel being part of this team in one word, then it would be 'FUN'. Asit Sir and the team have always supported us – Tapu sena. There was an unexpected break in our shootings due to the lockdown, but now as we are back, we promise the audience lots of surprises and great entertainment. I, on behalf of the whole Tapu sena thank viewers for the love all through these years."
