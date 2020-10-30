'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Samay Shah aka Gogi attacked by a gang outside his Mumbai residence

Television actor Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi in popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was allegedly abused and threatened by a gang outside his Mumbai residence.

According to a report by Spotboye, Shah registered a complaint at the Borivali police station.

The incident has reportedly occurred thrice by one unknown man who was accompanied by others.

Shah took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of the CCTV footage showing the perpetrator.

He wrote, “This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me randomly for no reason, I have no idea who is he? what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that I will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thank you.”