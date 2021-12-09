'Taarak Mehta...' fame Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati to marry on December 11 at Mumbai's at Taj Hotel: Report

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's daughter is all set to tie the knot this month.

According to several media reports doing the rounds on the internet, the actor is occupied with the preparations and is leaving no stone unturned to make his daughter's wedding a grand one.

Joshi's daughter Niyati's wedding is scheduled to take place on December 11 (Saturday) at Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Just a couple of days before the big fat wedding, the invitation card has surfaced online. Take a look at the photo here:

Reportedly, the actor has also extended the wedding invites to the entire cast of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', including its producer, Asit Modi. Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, wife of Jethalal, has also been invited.

However, she wouldn’t be able to attend the weddingand Disha has politely refused to be a part of the star-studded affair.

The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade, however, time and again, the viewers have expressed disappointment over Dayaben’s long absence from the show.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

