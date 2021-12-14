'Taarak Mehta...' fame Dilip Joshi pens a heartfelt note for his newlywed daughter Niyati

Actor Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi got married on December 11, 2021.

On Tuesday, the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and son-in-law.

He wrote, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled.

Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan 🙏🏻😇”

Niyati wore a red and cream-coloured Benarasi saree with heavy jewellery. Her hair, with streaks of grey, was tied up in a bun and adorned with white flowers.

Also many other photos from the wedding ceremony were shared on Instagram. Only close family and friends were part of the intimate authentic gujarati wedding ceremony.

The popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma' has been on air for over a decade, however, time and again, the viewers have expressed disappointment over Dayaben’s long absence from the show.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:41 PM IST