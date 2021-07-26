'Taarak Mehta...' cast made to sign undertaking on the usage of foul language after Munmun Dutta's casteist slur controversy

The entire cast of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has reportedly been made to sign an undertaking which prohibits them from using foul language or make a casteist or religious remark that may hurt any sentiments.

According to reports, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi made the cast sign an undertaking. Hard copies of the undertaking were issued to the cast on the set and their signatures were taken.

This comes after one of the popular actors of the show, Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, landed in a legal soup for using a casteist slur in her vlog on YouTube.

She was slammed by netizens and it was followed by a formal complaint.