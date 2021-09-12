'Taarak Mehta...' actor Raj Anadkat finally breaks silence on 'cooked up stories' of him dating co-star Munmun Dutta

Hours after 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta broke her silence over the ongoing rumours of her dating co-star Raj Anadkat, the latter also issued a statement about the same.

Raj, who plays Tappu in the comedy sitcom, shared a note on Instagram. It read: "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your `COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent . All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

This came hours after Munmun Dutta slammed trolls and media for spreading rumours.

For the unversed, there have been rumours on the internet that Munmun and Raj have been dating each other. Several social media users even created memes about the two as they reportedly have a nine-year age gap between them.

Reacting to the ongoing speculations, Munmun, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account and slammed a section of the media for the baseless coverage.

Calling out the media, Munmun wrote, "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!" In another post, she lashed out at the "general public" for n spreading "filth" in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

"To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are." "Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED at the cost of YOUR humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA," she added.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:23 PM IST