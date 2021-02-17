Sunil Grover to return as 'Gutthi' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' at Salman Khan's behest?

Sony TV's 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which also features Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and others, recently went off-air after the show's host welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath.

For the next season of the popular comedy show, the makers have reportedly decided to bring actor Sunil Grover's iconic character Gutthi back.

If reports are anything to go by, the producer of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actor Salman Khan has been trying to bridge the gaps between Kapil and Sunil, who had a widely talked-about public spat in 2017.