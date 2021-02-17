Sunil Grover to return as 'Gutthi' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' at Salman Khan's behest?

Sony TV's 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which also features Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and others, recently went off-air after the show's host welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath.
For the next season of the popular comedy show, the makers have reportedly decided to bring actor Sunil Grover's iconic character Gutthi back.
If reports are anything to go by, the producer of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actor Salman Khan has been trying to bridge the gaps between Kapil and Sunil, who had a widely talked-about public spat in 2017.
A report by Koimoi suggests that Salman, who shares a 'special equation' with Grover has requested him to be a part of the comedy show again.
Recently, Kapil Sharma's make up artist Shubhneet Kaur had also given a hint to fans.
Last month, sharing a picture of Sunil dressed as Gutthi on Instagram, he wrote, "The most talented and versatile comedian/actor I know. The best part is when I get chance to capture him."
For the unversed, in 2017, Comedian Sunil Grover broke out of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after an unpleasant (and not very secret) tiff. Reports stated that when the whole team was returning from a show, Kapil got so drunk in the airplane that he started hurling abuses. When Sunil tried to calm him down, Kapil had allegedly thrown a shoe at him and abused him.
In 2019, Kapil had opened up about it and said, "I like Sunil a lot...There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me that why I am not taking him in show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't want to come back on the show."
"I have learned a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message. Also this new trend of wishing birthday on Twitter is strange. If you don't do it, people think they do not get along well," Kapil had said during an appearance on a show.
Later, the same year, when Sunil and Kapil were spotted together at superstar Salman Khan's birthday bash, there were reports that Salman Khan was trying to convince Sunil Grover to end his feud with Kapil Sharma and join the comedy show.
However, Grover had shut down rumours regarding any such news,