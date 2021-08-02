Sunil Grover Birthday Special: Funniest moments of the actor-comedian from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover will turn a year older on August 3. Sunil, who ruled over television with some of his iconic comical characters, is best known for his style of mimicry and his own brand of humour that he brings to shows.

He was discovered during his college days by the late satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti. He has also acted in India's first silent comedy show, SAB TV's 'Gutur Gu' in the initial 26 episodes.

However, he tasted fame with the role of Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The 44-year-old actor-comedian is known as much for his stint in the show, as for his infamous fallout with Kapil Sharma. Kapil and Sunil had an infamous spat in 2017, which affected their professional ties on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.