Sugandha Mishra shares stunning pics from Mehendi ceremony ahead of wedding with Sanket Bhosale

Comedian Sugandha Mishra, who is all set to tie the knot with Sanjay Dutt mimic Sanket Bhosale, is grabbing all attention for her stunning photos from her Mehendi ceremony.
She took to Instagram on Sunday night to share photos from the ceremony.
In the photos, the bride-to-be can be seen with her henna covered hands and feet. Decked in a green and pink lehenga, and golden jewellery, Sugandha looks gorgeous.
She captioned her post, "Mehendi ki raat." Several celebrities reacted to the pictures. Gauahar Khan, who also recently got married, wrote, "Bless u pretty bride." Riddhima Pandit wrote, "MashaAllah" and Preeti Simoes wrote, "Meri duhlaniyaaaaa."
Take a look at the pictures:
Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement a few days back on social media and posted loved-up pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
Their wedding will take place in Ludhiana today in the presence of her close friends and family members.
On the professional front, both Sugandha and Sanket were part of popular comedy-talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. They were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.
While Sugandha is an excellent singer, Sanket is best known for his mimicry on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
