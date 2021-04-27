Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tie the knot, see first picture of the newlyweds

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jalandhar on Monday.
Accoring to reports, the wedding was an intimate affair with a very few people in attendance, who got their Rapid Antigen Test done before entering the venue, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Producer Preeti Simoes, who shares a great bond with Sugandha, was an integral part of all the functions and the first picture of the newlyweds has been shared by her on social media.
In a picture posted on Instagram Stories, Preeti tagged the couple, congratulated them, and added the sticker which read 'just married'.
Sugandha and Sanket can be seen sitting on a couch, posing for the picture.
Have a look at the pic here:
On Sunday, Sugandha had shared a series of stunning pictures from her Mehendi ceremony.
Decked in a green and pink lehenga, and golden jewellery, Sugandha looked gorgeous. She captioned her post, "Mehendi ki raat."
Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement earlier this month on social media and posted loved-up pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
On the professional front, both Sugandha and Sanket were part of popular comedy-talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. They were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.
While Sugandha is an excellent singer, Sanket is best known for his mimicry on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
