Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tie the knot, see first picture of the newlyweds

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jalandhar on Monday.

Accoring to reports, the wedding was an intimate affair with a very few people in attendance, who got their Rapid Antigen Test done before entering the venue, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Producer Preeti Simoes, who shares a great bond with Sugandha, was an integral part of all the functions and the first picture of the newlyweds has been shared by her on social media.

In a picture posted on Instagram Stories, Preeti tagged the couple, congratulated them, and added the sticker which read 'just married'.

Sugandha and Sanket can be seen sitting on a couch, posing for the picture.

Have a look at the pic here: