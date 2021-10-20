'Stop this nonsense': Anusha Dandekar refutes rumours of joining ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Actress, VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar is making headlines after her new post that she shared on social media about her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

There was a rumour going around on her entry on the show and being the ex-girlfriend of Karan Kundrra, people were expecting more twists in the show.

However, taking to Instagram, Anusha has once again nullified all stories and requested everyone to stop making such assumptions.

At the end of her long post, she clarifies on not being part of the show.

Anusha wrote, "So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of God please stop this nonsense about me going on 'Bigg Boss' to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of."

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan schools Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal over their growing intimacy

"I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you, who just let me live and spread happiness," she added.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

It may be mentioned that before Karan entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, earlier this month, Anusha conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram.

A user had asked Anusha, “Please just I want to know the direct reason for your breakup if you can tell it”. The VJ replied, “We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That’s it.”

Anusha and Karan dated for five years before reportedly calling it quits in 2020.

From 2016-2019, Karan and Anusha co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:07 PM IST