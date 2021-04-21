'Stop judging': Chhavi Mittal to troll who accused her of leaving kids with house help to make Instagram videos

'Ek Chutki Aasman' actress Chhavi Mittal has hit back at a troll who called her pretentious and alleged that she leaves her children with house helps to make videos for Instagram.
The critics comment on Chhavi's post read: "Where are you kids when you are making this video? Yeah may be with the servants !! Ms So not superwoman #pretentious"
Sharing a screenshot of the comment, the 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' actress said that working moms should not be judged.
"This question came on ‘14 day detox diet’ video. Here’s my reply: I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed, when I got my ‘me’ time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn’t memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer," she wrote.
Mittal continued: "But the reason to put this comment out here is to ask a question of my own. When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and ‘judging’ working mothers?"
"For all mothers who are asked such questions implying, ‘just because you are working you are jeopardizing your child’s future’, remember, you are doing your best. You are teaching your little girl the importance of being independent, and you are teaching your little boy the importance of women’s independence. And for mothers who are trying to do something of their own while being at home, ditch the guilt, embrace your strength," she concluded.
