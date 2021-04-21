'Stop judging': Chhavi Mittal to troll who accused her of leaving kids with house help to make Instagram videos

'Ek Chutki Aasman' actress Chhavi Mittal has hit back at a troll who called her pretentious and alleged that she leaves her children with house helps to make videos for Instagram.

The critics comment on Chhavi's post read: "Where are you kids when you are making this video? Yeah may be with the servants !! Ms So not superwoman #pretentious"

Sharing a screenshot of the comment, the 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' actress said that working moms should not be judged.

"This question came on ‘14 day detox diet’ video. Here’s my reply: I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed, when I got my ‘me’ time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn’t memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer," she wrote.