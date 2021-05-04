'Still can’t believe you left us so early ': Zain Imam mourns demise of brother Syed Taqi

Television actor Zain Imam, on Tuesday, penned an emotional note mourning the demise of his cousin brother Syed Taqi Imam, who's a writer.

The 'Crashh' actor wrote: "Here we bid a final adieu to the most loved and eldest of our Cousin who we fondly called cuckkoo bhai(Kaukab bhai) aka Syed TAQI Iman our dearest eldest cousin brother ,a soul that touched so many hearts in so many ways."

"We still can’t believe you left us so early Bhaijaan. We all were positive that you will come out of this but guess Allah had something else in mind and the day of shab -e-qadr to snatch you away from us. You will be dearly missed bhai.

This post is in remembrance of the hardships of life you faced with a smiling face," read the emotional note.