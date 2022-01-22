Standup comedian Navin Prabhakar gears up for a 2-hour nonstop live show format, praises Kapil Sharma

Bollywood Actor and standup comedian Navin Prabhakar who has done many films and TV shows like 'The Great Indian Laughter challenge', 'Hello Kaun? Pehchaan Kaun', 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai', 'Jeejaji Chha Pe Hain', 'Maddam Sir' and also hosted screen awards as an anchor. Now he has moved away from television and is focusing on performing his '2 hour non-stop laughter' live shows.

He said, "It is important to think of topics in public interest and write a script. I have always found a connection with masses when I perform live-acts based on current topics. I enjoy performing at public gatherings, corporate events and celebrations."

Navin feels that standup comedy shows now have professional writers, who write scripts for the comedians.

He said, "There are many comedy shows on television but I don't find them appealing. Except Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil. Other shows, they don't have the necessary lines to make people laugh. The connection with current topics is absent. Many times, when I have performed, my script has been edited and I have been told that because of few objectionable words it has been edited and we have some of restrictions from the channel. That is why, I don't enjoy performing for TV shows."

Navin shares how comedians have more opportunities on alternative platforms. He added, "There are plenty of opportunities for new comedians and established artists on OTT, YouTube, web series, TV shows and live Laughter shows around the globe. I enjoy acting in web Series, TV, films, dubbing for TV commercials. I have also dubbed for big actors in films."

He concluded, "I have a show on the digital channel and perform as Bollywood Comedian Navin Prabhakar. The show is full of laughter and crazy punches. A two-hour show, it gives entertainment to the masses. I will also be going on a world tour after the situation improves and things get better in the country."

