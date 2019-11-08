Sony TV apologizes after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 'insulted' on KBC

If Mughal emperor Aurangzeb can be addressed as Samrat, why should Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be referred to as Shivaji?

A section "Kaun Banega Crorepati" viewers on social media, along with BJP leader Nitesh Rane and Shri Rajput Karni Sena, raised protest over a KBC question where the Maratha warrior ruler was simply referred to as Shivaji. As #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv started trending on social media, Sony TV -- which airs the show -- came out to publicly admit mistake.

The controversy arose after show host Amitabh Bachchan asked this question on a recent episode: Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? A) Maharana Pratap B) Rana Sanga C) Maharaja Ranjit Singh D) Shivaji.

While asking this question, Bachchan mentioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji. The answer option also read "Shivaji".