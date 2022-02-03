e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Television

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Sonu Sood to replace Rannvijay Singha in the upcoming season of 'Roadies'?

Rannvijay will not be seen in the 19th season of the show because of his differences with the production house
FPJ Web Desk
Actor- VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has become synonymous with 'Roadies', has decided to quit the adventure-based reality show. For the unawares, Rannvijay has served as the host of 'Roadies' for 18 years.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rannvijay will not be seen in the 19th season of the show because of his differences with the production house.

A new production house is helming the upcoming season and it was reported that Rannvijay was not very pleased with them.

However, breaking his silence on his exit, he said that their dates were not matching and it is 'disheartening' that things didn’t work out but called the channel his ‘pillar of strength’.

Reportedly, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been roped in to fill the vacant spot left by Rannvijay. However. he will be only mentor-face of the show this year as other gang leaders – Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Raftaar have decided to call it quits as well.

The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will go on floors from February 14.

Also, this is the first time 'Roadies' will go international and ride across the South African terrain. The 'Roadies' troop will hit the road and create a pitstop at 10 different locations.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
