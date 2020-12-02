‘Sometimes we’re tested’: Bharti Singh’s cryptic post after husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa trolled over drug case

Last week, a special (Narcotics) court in Mumbai granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with a drugs case.

The two were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of cannabis.

Amid reports of the laughter queen being sacked from “The Kapil Sharma Show”, she took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post.

With a picture holding her husband Haarsh, Bharti wrote, “Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength power, my strength, my best friend, my love one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby.”