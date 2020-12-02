‘Sometimes we’re tested’: Bharti Singh’s cryptic post after husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa trolled over drug case

Last week, a special (Narcotics) court in Mumbai granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with a drugs case.
The two were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of cannabis.
Amid reports of the laughter queen being sacked from “The Kapil Sharma Show”, she took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post.
With a picture holding her husband Haarsh, Bharti wrote, “Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength power, my strength, my best friend, my love one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby.”
The post comes on the same day Haarsh was trolled over the drug case.
He, however, chose to hit back at his haters with trademark sense of humour.
It all started when Haarsh expressed his love for Bharti with an Instagram post, writing: "When we are together nothing else matters". He also shared several loving photos of himself with the star comedian.
Soon, he was trolled in the comment section, with netizens targeting the couple over the drug case.
A user commented: "Ganjhedio tumhe to unfollow hi kr rahe hum". Haarsh responded: "Aur hum tumhe block."
When one user asked Bharti what type of drug she takes, Haarsh replied: "Jo tujhe nahi milta."
One user shared: "You think what you have done is great?? You guys should be banned from everywhere".
To this, Haarsh posted: "Uncle sojaao".
When one user shared "cute but shameless couple", Haarsh replied in the same tone: "Thanks but you are not cute just shameless."
According to latest developments, the NCB has approached a special NDPS court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of bail of Singh and her husband, and allowing the agency their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order remanding them to judicial custody.
The court issued notice to the couple on Tuesday and the matter is likely to be heard next week.
Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler, investigators had said.
The NCB is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra home in June.
