'Sometimes it's better to stay silent': Himanshi Khurana on breakup rumours with Asim Riaz

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants, model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khuranna are once again making headlines for their alleged break-up.
The actress has apparently unfollowed Asim on social media and has also deleted their pictures from Instagram.
Meanwhile, the 'Heropanti' actor is still following Khurana, but has taken down some of their pictures.
Amid rumours of their break up, Himanshi, on Monday, took to her social media to share cryptic posts, which have been adding fuel to the fire.
"Sad eyes had once happy stories to tell," read the quote that she posted on her Instagram story.
Another quote read: "Sometimes, it's better to stay silent... When you know the things will go worst if you talk about it..."
Meanwhile, Asim shared a quote by singer Tupac and deleted it soon after.
Himanshi and Asim's love story started in 'Bigg Boss' house. The two even recently featured together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song 'Kalle Sohna Nai'.
They have also featured in 'Afsos karoge' sung by Stebin Ben, Arijit Singh's 'Dil ko maine di kasam'.
