'Sometimes it's better to stay silent': Himanshi Khurana on breakup rumours with Asim Riaz

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants, model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khuranna are once again making headlines for their alleged break-up.

The actress has apparently unfollowed Asim on social media and has also deleted their pictures from Instagram.

Meanwhile, the 'Heropanti' actor is still following Khurana, but has taken down some of their pictures.

Amid rumours of their break up, Himanshi, on Monday, took to her social media to share cryptic posts, which have been adding fuel to the fire.

"Sad eyes had once happy stories to tell," read the quote that she posted on her Instagram story.