'Some started abusing me': Karan Kundrra reacts to being mistaken for Raj Kundra in porn films case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to alleged creation of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps. He will remain in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27.

Meanwhile, television actor Karan Kundrra got entangled in the situation after his photograph was used in place of Raj Kundra.

Addressing the gaffe, Karan told Hindustan Times that many people had assumed it was him and began tweeting about the controversy by tagging his handle.

“Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them,” he said.

“That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time,” he added.

Earlier, Marathi actor Umesh Kamat has slammed several media houses for using his picture and name in the ongoing Raj Kundra case without verifying the facts after certain WhatsApp chats of Raj Kundra and his former PA of the same name came forth.

Meanwhile, Raj has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra may also face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

On the other hand, Shilpa, in her statement given to the police said that she did not know about the content of the apps, nor did she interfere in her husband's business, police sources said.

She was not linked to the app business in any way, the actor said, as per the sources.

She also told police that she had resigned from the post of director of Kundra's firm Viaan Industries.