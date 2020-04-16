Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta become parents to a 'princess'; see pic

Along with it, she also shared a picture that shows the couple holding the newborn in their arms.

Reacting to the post, fans and friends showered them with congratulatory wishes.

Actress Dia Mirza commented: "Oh yaaay! so so happy. This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our angel."

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "So happy for you guys. Lots of blessings for our princess. Welcome to the parent gang."

Smriti and Gautam got married in 2017. They have worked together in the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".