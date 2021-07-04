Smriti Irani celebrates 21 years of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', talks about promise they 'couldn't keep'

Celebrating 21 years of her iconic show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani said the long-running series was a life-changing experience not only for the audience but also the people who worked on it.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes.

Irani became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law, who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family.

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" was a turning point for the politician, who had featured in music videos and two TV shows before bagging the landmark series.

Irani, 45, took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a video montage of the show to mark the occasion.

"We had made a promise 'Phir Milenge', a promise we could not keep... 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!" Irani wrote.