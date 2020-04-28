Sita vs Ram: Dipika Chikhlia debunks Arun Govil's 'no award by govt' claim; shares pic with former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Arun Govil, in his latest Q&A session on Twitter, had spoken about the downsides of working in the iconic show. He had asserted that no government, be it state or central felicitated him with any award or appreciation.

In his tweet he wrote: "Whether there is a state government or a central government, no government has given me any respect till date. I am from Uttar Pradesh, but even that government has not given me any respect till date. And even I have been in Mumbai for fifty years, but the Government of Maharashtra has not given any respect. #Ramayana"