Sita vs Ram: Dipika Chikhlia debunks Arun Govil's 'no award by govt' claim; shares pic with former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Actor Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', recently spoke about not receiving any award for the show despite its popularity worldwide. He had also said that no government, be it state or central 'felicitated' him. However, actress Dipika Chikhlia recently took to her Instagram and shared a memory of when the 'Ramayan' team was felicitated. Sharing a picture with former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Dipika wrote, "This is the 1st time we were felicitated ....we realized we were a part of a legacy Ramayan ..we created history ...remember the day vividly when we got a call from delhi to meet the PM."
Arun Govil, in his latest Q&A session on Twitter, had spoken about the downsides of working in the iconic show. He had asserted that no government, be it state or central felicitated him with any award or appreciation.
In his tweet he wrote: "Whether there is a state government or a central government, no government has given me any respect till date. I am from Uttar Pradesh, but even that government has not given me any respect till date. And even I have been in Mumbai for fifty years, but the Government of Maharashtra has not given any respect. #Ramayana"
"Ramayan" is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand.
The role of Sita was essayed by Dipika Chikhlia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.
