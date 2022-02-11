Simba Nagpal is all praise for 'Naagin 6' co-star Tejasswi Prakash: 'She is hardworking and passionate about her work'

Simba Nagpal, who rose to fame with ‘Bigg Boss 15’, is all set to entertain the audience with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’. In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Simba said he is excited to be a part of the show.

Talking about his character, the former ‘Splitsvilla’ contestant shares, “I am playing the role of Army officer Rishabh Gujral. He has recently returned after fighting a war at the border. After he returns, he comes to know about the pandemic, and how he goes about saving the country forms the crux of the story. Rishabh loves his family a lot but he can sacrifice his family as well when it comes to the nation.”

To prepare himself for ‘Naagin 6’, Simba says that he has worked on every aspect – physical, emotional and mental. “I have studied the body language of Army officers. They are stiff and have pride on their faces. I have also gained 5 kgs of muscle mass. I’m trying to change my frame because army officers have to climb a lot so their legs are very strong, even stronger than their upper body. Because of that, I am working more on my legs and also on my shoulders. Talking about the emotional aspect, I would say that they have seen a lot of bloodshed in their lives. They’ve seen their friends dying. Because of that, they have a subtle reaction to things unless it's something very major or related to the nation. My character is also very calm and composed but when there’s a national threat, he becomes aggressive.” Simba explains.

After his eviction from ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Simba gave quite a few auditions for Ekta’s Balaji. He was approached for several films and web shows, however, he couldn’t relate to the characters. “I was unsure about doing those projects. But when I heard the script of ‘Naagin 6’, and when the makers told me about my character, I readily agreed. I always wanted to work with Ekta ma’am. I always wanted to do a fantasy or supernatural show. As an audience also, I love fantasy films and how they are made. When I was listening to the narration by Ekta ma’am, I straight away fell in love with the character,” he shares.

Simba says that the other reason he wanted to do ‘Naagin’ is that he didn’t want to be a part of romantic dramas anymore. “I look for something new every time. I got offers for daily soaps as well before ‘Naagin’ but I straight away said no because the concepts were the same as the shows I’ve done earlier. I didn’t want to do a show where ‘saas-bahu ka drama chal raha hai and hero heroine ka romance'. I believe, in ‘Naagin’, the hero didn’t have much to do until now but this time, the hero’s role is very important. I’m the first person to reach on the sets and the last one to leave,” he says.

The show is being reportedly made on a big budget and the audience has high expectations from the makers as well as the actors, who also have a huge responsibility of fulfilling those expectations. Reacting to the same, Simba says, “I am not nervous at all and I don’t feel any kind of pressure. But I definitely feel a sense of responsibility as it is a big platform, however, the biggest responsibility, I believe, is to do justice to my character.”

Ever since the teaser of the show was released, it has been receiving major flak on social media for its plot, which many flagged as problematic. ‘Naagin 6’ is expected to be heavy on special effects. It will start with a Basant Panchami special and the theme of this season is about a neighbouring nation unleashing biological warfare on the country. Reacting to trolls, Simba states, “I never care about what people say and it actually doesn’t affect me that much.”

In the upcoming season of ‘Naagin’, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner and Simba's co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash will be seen essaying the lead role. When asked about his experience of working with the actress, Simba says, “It has been great and amazing. She is very hardworking and passionate about her work. I knew Tejasswi as a friend but now I’m getting to know her as an actor and I’m really enjoying working with her.”

The actor says that his life has drastically changed after being a part of ‘Bigg Boss’. “Now, a lot of people know me and I’m getting more work. People approach me for a lot of projects now,” Simba concludes.

‘Naagin 6’ will premiere on February 12 on Colors TV.

