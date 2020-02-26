SidNaaz are back: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's latest pics and videos are all things love

'Bigg Boss 13' has come to an end but the buzz around its contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla just doesn't seem to die! The most-talked about contestant of the show not only have a separate fan base, they also make headlines every time they are spotted together. Ever since their adorable chemistry, cute banter and unbreakable bond garnered limelight during th show, fans have been rooting for them to come together.

On Wednesday, Sidharth and Shehnaaz decided to share adorable pictures on Instagram and #SidNaaz fans are going berserk. The winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth took to the photo-sharing app and shared a picture alongside the caption, "Back Again #myfirstpost."