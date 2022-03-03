Sidharth Shukla's Twitter and Instagram accounts get memorialised, emotional fans say 'this hurts'

Sidharth Shukla's fans across the country got emotional on Thursday after the late actor's Instagram and Twitter accounts got memorialised.

The 'Balika Vadhu' actor's sudden demise in September, 2021, had left everyone shocked and numb.

Several fans shared the screenshot of Sidharth's social media handles and wrote how hard it is to accept that the actor is no more.

"Remembering Sidharth Shukla - This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away," the late actor’s social media reads.

"Remembering on his account 💔 But u r always alive for us," a fan wrote.

"Love has no age, no limit, and no death. What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. Remembering Sidharth Shukla 🥺🥺 Yes it hurt's 💔 but it is how it is," another fan tweeted.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:44 PM IST