Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill have a reunion at 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and #SidNaaz fans can't keep calm

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill just had a reunion at the latter's matrimonial show, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' and #SidNaaz fans are losing their calm.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who were a part of the reality show are currently hunting for their partners through 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' The show went on air last night on Color TV and has been creating a lot of buzz, thanks to Shehnaaz Gill's popularityand antics. In a new promo of the show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz can be seen having a reunion.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' will be gracing the show to support her BFF Shehnaaz Gill as she hunts for her groom. In the video, host Manish Paul can be seen blindfolding Shehnaaz and asking her to identify the guys. Sidharth can also be seen standing on the stage, along with the other suitors. Shehnaaz then goes on to touch his arm and says, "yeh mujhe Sidharth Shukla wala feeling de raha hai." The host opens the blindfold and Shehnaaz much to her surprise, realises it's actually Shukla's arm.

An overjoyed Shehnaaz is then seen hugging and kissing Sidharth as they share a brief moment with each other. The reunion has also left the #SidNaaz fans elated.

A user commented, "Aww sidnaaz mah babies."

"We want to see Sidnaaz together," wrote another.

Watch the video here: